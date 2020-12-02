Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / HPCC issues notice to 12 Mandi Congress leaders for indiscipline

HPCC issues notice to 12 Mandi Congress leaders for indiscipline

Among those asked to reply in 15 days are Champa Thakur, the daughter of former minister Kaul Singh Thakur and the Congress candidate in the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections, and two former MLAs Sohan Lal and Mansa Ram.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 16:03 IST

By Gaurav Bisht, Hindustan Times Shimla

State party leaders from Mandi have been asked for a response for issuing statements to the media and writing to the high command against Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee Kuldeep Singh Rathore (in pic). (HT file photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee has issued notice to 12 party leaders of Mandi over their unfavourable statements in the media about the party.

Among those who have been asked to reply in 15 days are Champa Thakur, the daughter of former minister Kaul Singh Thakur and the Congress candidate in the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections, and two former MLAs Sohan Lal and Mansa Ram.

A party leader, requesting anonymity, said the state Congress chief had issued notice to district and block Congress members but not to those from the state party committee. The notice has also been sent to Deepak Sharma, Pawan Sharma, Jagdish Reddy, Jeevan Lal Thakur, Lal Singh Kaushal, Suman Chaudhary, Sanjeev Guleria, Vijay Pal Thakur and Veena Sharma.

DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE TO DECIDE ON FATE



These leaders have been asked for a response for issuing statements to the media and writing to the party high command against Himachal Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore.



After receiving the reply of the leaders, it will be placed before the disciplinary committee of the state Congress. The committee, headed by Solan legislator Dhani Ram Shandil, will decide on their fate.

Other members of the committee are Pawan Kajal, Sharmila Patial and Chet Ram. The meeting of the disciplinary committee, which was to be held in the first week of December, was deferred after a member, Virender Sood, died of Covid-19.

WERE ONLY TRYING TO STRENGTHEN PARTY: DETRACTORS

Rathore detractors say that they wrote to the high command to strengthen the party. “The high command should tell what’s wrong in writing to it or organising a meeting that aims to strengthen the party,” one of the detractors said.

Congress leaders in Mandi, who owe allegiance to former HPCC president Kaul Singh Thakur and former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, have been feeling slighted. In the letter, they alleged that Rathore did not consult them while constituting the block and district units.

In October, Sukhu spearheaded a closed-door meeting with a group of former legislators from Shimla district, which has eight assembly segments, to chalk out their strategy.

Former Jubbal-Kotkhai legislator Rohit Thakur, former Chopal legislator Subash Manglait, former Shimla legislator Harbhajjan Singh Bhajji, former Kasumpti legislator Sohan Lal and Deepak Rathore, who unsuccessfully contested the election from Theog during the last assembly elections, attended the meeting. It’s likely that the party is also contemplating disciplinary action against them.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India makes its move, invites Boris Johnson to be Republic Day chief guest
Dec 02, 2020 15:42 IST
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 14:30 IST
‘Nobody taking anything away, new film city being developed in UP’: Yogi Adityanath
Dec 02, 2020 15:56 IST
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
Dec 02, 2020 14:55 IST

latest news

It was just one net session: Smith reveals reason behind form against India
Dec 02, 2020 16:19 IST
Apurva Asrani bats for Elliot Page, fends of trolls
Dec 02, 2020 16:18 IST
Saibaba temple appeals devotees to wear “civilised” attire
Dec 02, 2020 16:18 IST
BJP-NCP locked in a tussle to seek credit for Bhama Askhed project
Dec 02, 2020 16:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.