HPPSC staffer burnt alive in house fire in Theog

A Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission employee was burnt alive after a fire broke out at a house in Tarpunu village of Shimla district’s Theog sub-division, police said on Friday.

The deceased Ramesh Verma,48, was working as a clerk in HPPSC and was on leave. The mishap took place on Thursday when a house caught fire and it immediately spread to 18 rooms. Although the family living in the house escaped but Ramesh got trapped inside.

Superintendent of police Mohit Chawla said the fire was caused due to short circuit. Police along with fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. The body was extracted in few hours with the assistance of locals. An investigation is going on.