Sections
Home / Chandigarh / HPTDC starts online order service for food takeaway, home delivery

HPTDC starts online order service for food takeaway, home delivery

The service has initially been started at Hotel Peterhoff ,Shimla; Goofa Ashiana Restaurant, Shimla; Hotel Kunzam, Manali; Cafe Monal, Kullu; Cafe Ravi View, Chamba; and Cafe Satluj, Rampur.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 17:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation on Tuesday started an online order service for food takeaway and home delivery at selected properties.

The service has initially been started at Hotel Peterhoff,Shimla; Goofa Ashiana Restaurant, Shimla; Hotel Kunzam, Manali; Cafe Monal, Kullu; Cafe Ravi View, Chamba; and Cafe Satluj, Rampur.

HPTDC managing director Kumud Singh said the service will be extended to other properties in a phased manner. She said the general public can submit online food orders at these properties by visiting website www.hptdconwheels.in.

“Orders can be placed from 9am to 6pm. The HPTDC staff has been trained to take all necessary steps to prevent Covid-19. The food is prepared by trained chefs of the corporation in a safe and hygienic environment,” he added



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stalker rapes 18-year-old Ludhiana girl asleep on the roof
Jul 21, 2020 18:34 IST
Kerala minister faces heat in gold smuggling case
Jul 21, 2020 18:32 IST
GLA University: Imparting world-class education and shaping individuals, one step at a time
Jul 21, 2020 18:29 IST
India has had to struggle to gain influence in foreign policy due to 3 past ‘burdens’: S Jaishankar
Jul 21, 2020 18:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.