Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / HPU releases admission schedule for nursing courses

HPU releases admission schedule for nursing courses

Application forms will be accepted up to September 30 and entrance exams will be held on October 21.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) on Thursday issued the admission schedule for bachelor of science (BSc) nursing and nursing (post basics) and master of science (MSc) nursing.

Application forms will be accepted up to September 30 and entrance exams will be held on October 21. Interested candidates can apply through the university’s official website.

HPU has around 150 seats for MSc nursing, of which 25 seats are in government institutions. There are 1,500 BSc nursing seats at HPU, of which 120 seats are in government institutions and of the 200 post basics seats, 30 seats are in government institutions.

To appear for the MSc nursing programme, general category students must pay ₹2,500 while reserved categories must pay ₹1,250. For the BSc nursing entrance exam general students must pay ₹1,600, while reserved category students must pay ₹800. For admission to BSc nursing (post basics) general category students must pay ₹2,000, while reserved category students will be charged ₹1,000.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Sep 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST

latest news

Ludhiana traffic cops identify 10 black spots in city
Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST
One dead, one injured after speeding car hits motorcycle in South City 2
Sep 10, 2020 23:45 IST
HSVP to inspect 34 pvt schools for building plan violations, EWS admissions
Sep 10, 2020 23:44 IST
Gurugram: DTCP to mark unauthorised colonies on district urban plan, more demolition drives on the anvil
Sep 10, 2020 23:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.