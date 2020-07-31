HSGMC writes to Khattar on separate accounts for Gurdwaras

Sections
Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In a letter sent to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday, the acting president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) Didar Singh Nalvi has asked for compliance of Supreme Court orders of 2014 in which it had asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for opening separate bank accounts of gurdwaras that the committee manages in Haryana.

These gurdwaras include: Nada Sahib in Panchkula; Panjokhra Sahib and Manji Sahib in Ambala; Dhamtan Sahib and Gurdwara Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib in Jind; a Gurdwara Sahib in Thanesar and another in Yamunanagar. Nalvi claimed that the apex court order six years ago, SGPC had transferred at least Rs 70 crore from gurdwaras in Haryana to Punjab, exhibiting non-compliance of the order.

Referring to the annual budget for this fiscal, Nalvi said that for seven gurdwaras in Haryana, it is Rs 12 crore.

“Why is the donation reaching in cash and kind in gurdwaras of Haryana not being spend on the causes of the community within the state. If this is being spent elsewhere, the SGPC should justify it,” adding that Haryana government must make compliance of SC orders binding on the SGPC.



After the Haryana government passed an act for a separate gurdwara body for the state, the SGPC had moved the SC, which ordered status quo on a separate gurdwara body, however, asking for accounting of donations received in Haryana gurdwaras, separately.

