HT Chandigarh Our Take: Ambitious parking policy could have its drawbacks

So there was good news last week, that the Chandigarh administration, after endless debates, finally notified the parking policy with the aim to decongest a city with the highest density of privately owned vehicles in India.

How and when the proposals are cleared could be debatable because some of these are very controversial: Such as levying a charge for congestion and linking availability of parking space with vehicle registration. Who will decide how much is to be charged and when? Also can a person be denied his or her right to own a vehicle? Community parking is also recommended in each sector by using neighbourhood commercial and institutional parking lots on rental basis. Interestingly, these lots are to be run by the registered Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs).

Using parking lots of educational institutions post their operational hours has also been proposed in the policy that aims at maximising utilisation of existing parking spaces through community parking.

Other suggestions include creation of new parking avenues by allowing multi-level, even underground, parking lots.

Also, though green belts will not be converted to parking areas, construction beneath the parks will be allowed.

Other important points include two main gates in the front boundary and stilt parking on the ground floor of the house. In group housing societies, commercial and institutional buildings three-level basement parking can be built.

Formulated by the urban planning department, the policy doesn’t have any mandatory clauses, and the onus of its implementation will be on various government agencies, particularly, the municipal corporation and the UT transport department.

While some of the points are achievable, some key issues include convincing people to cough up congestion tax or deciding how RWAs, some of which cannot even handle collection of maintenance charges from residents, will handle community parking spaces.

The failure of the parking agreement between and the municipal corporation and a private contractor is a case in point. How well will the tie-ups be managed?

Space race

Will UT’s new parking policy work?

