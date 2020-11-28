HT Chandigarh Our Take: Building regularisation scheme sets bad precedent

About 4,300 allottees in the rehabilitation colonies in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran and Sector 52-53 will benefit from the regularisation of housing units with violations. (Shutterstock)

The Chandigarh municipal corporation is considering a one-time regularisation policy for large-scale building violations in the rehabilitation colonies under MC limits, and that’s bad news.

Frequent regularisation of the building bye-law violations, often guided by the ruling party’s vote bank politics, encourages more violations. The rule of law then takes a backseat.

Unauthorised constructions, including building of additional floors without permission can also be dangerous and a risk to life and limb of the occupants.

About 4,300 allottees in the rehabilitation colonies in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran and Sector 52-53 will benefit from the regularisation.

According to the proposal tabled before the general house meeting on November 27, all building violations will be regularised by the payment of one-time need-based relief to the residents. Also, the MC will stop issuing violation and resumption notices to the residents.

A survey conducted earlier by the MC had revealed that most of the allottees had “violated the terms and conditions of allotment by constructing unauthorised structures, cantilevers, toilets, additional storeys in contravention of approved plans.

Even though these sites were allotted for a period of five years, which was extendable for further five years each, the MC survey found that nearly 90% of the licensees have sold out the transit sites on general power of attorney in violation of the terms and conditions of the scheme.

The MC has from time to time issued violation notices to the allottees of the rehabilitation colonies. “But it is difficult to root out all the illegal occupants and cancel or resume the transit sites,” states the MC report. As per allotment conditions, each licensee is liable to pay monthly rent. It has been fixed at ₹244 per month for the period from 2018.

Breaking rules

Should building violations be regularised?

