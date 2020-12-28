HT Chandigarh Our take: Finally, curtains come down on 2020

The curtains are finally coming down on 2020, a year in which a virus took over the world, snatched lives and livelihoods and caused untold sufferings, virtually ruining economies and bringing countries to a standstill.

At the threshold of a New Year, however, hopes are flickering as vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have been authorised for use many countries and others being developed by University of Oxford-AstraZeneca are on the verge of being approved even as emergence of a newer, more virulent strain, is adding to worries.

The pandemic alone, however, has not been the cause of concern. From the Shaheen Bagh sit-in and the farmers’ stir; the Delhi violence, the locust attack, the India-China standoff at the borders and cyclones such as Amphan and Nisar, one unfortunate happening followed another. Many issues remain unresolved.

The world has done its best to adapt. Work from home has become the norm, classes have grown smaller to fit a computer monitor or mobile phone screen, many people say they are learning to do with less, feeling more sympathy for their fellow men and enjoying time spent with loved ones. Exploration of art, taking new courses, thinking positive and doing one’s bit for others has suddenly become more important.

This New Year, therefore, will definitely be one of renewal, not matter what it has in store for us. Still coming to terms with the shock of Covid-19, people are definitely not going to take life for granted.

What are your hopes and plans for the new year?