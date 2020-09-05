Sections
HT Chandigarh Our Take: More power to city police

The reforms commission is expected to suggest measures to improve police infrastructure, upgrade police functioning, that is, investigation, prosecution, forensic, intelligence and training

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:13 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The new commission will recommend changes in the recruitment system, training and skill enhancement techniques. (HT PHOTO)

The Police Reforms Commission with Kanwar Bahadur Singh (retired IPS), formerly IGP-cum-ADC to the Punjab governor as its single member, has been set up recently to overhaul Chandigarh police.

It’s a move that should be viewed positively as the Police Complaints Authority established in 2010 to probe allegations of “serious misconduct” against the police remains a toothless body with only recommendatory powers.

In fact, PCA has complained in the past about no action being taken on its recommendations.

The reforms commission is expected to suggest measures to improve police infrastructure, upgrade police functioning, that is, investigation, prosecution, forensic, intelligence, training etc in Chandigarh. “It will identify shortage of manpower, if any, and recommend necessary manpower required in terms of police-public ratio,” read an order issued by UT home secretary Arun Gupta.



Streamlining the force will definitely be a challenge, given the increasing number of crimes in the city, especially snatchings and break-ins and corruption cases against police officials.

In fact, in 2018, PCA had complained that following PCA inquires and recommendations against police officials, either closure reports had been filed or no follow-up action had been taken.

PCA had also questioned how cases could be probed by the police against its own officials and sought independent investigators.

The new commission will recommend changes in the recruitment system, training and skill enhancement techniques. It will also help the police department develop a mechanism to deal with public grievances.

Upgrading the police telecommunication network, improvement of intelligence gathering techniques, provision of police housing facilities and other welfare measures will also be managed by the commission, the order stated.

The commission will submit its report within a period of three months from the date of notification of its constitution. The director general of police will provide the necessary secretariat assistance office etc to the commission, it added.

Action station

What should be expected from the Police Reforms Commission?

A single-member Police Reforms Commission has been set up in Chandigarh. What should be done to improve the functioning of the local police force? Send your answers with your photograph to Chandigarh@hindustantimes.com by September 11.

