Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Huge opportunity ahead as firms trying to shift from China: Capt

Huge opportunity ahead as firms trying to shift from China: Capt

Says 78% of industries have opened in Punjab and 68% of labour has stayed back

Updated: May 30, 2020 00:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Indicating huge opportunity of idustrial growth in India in view of the increasing number of companies looking to shift from China, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday assured the industry of his government’s full support to ensure 100% operationalisation over the next few days

Interacting with Industry stalwarts through a video-conference, Amarinder took their suggestions into account to facilitate the revival of the state’s economy post Covid lockdown.

The CM thanked the industry for taking on the difficult challenge of resuming operations in the midst of the pandemic.

With 78% of industry already having resumed operations and 68% of the migrant labour choosing to stay back in the state, the CM directed the industries department to expedite the process of providing clearances and ensuring further ease of business to bring back the industry back on track.



Exuding confidence of early resumption of the remaining industry over the next few days, the CM said no train has left with migrant labour from the state on Friday, which was a good sign and indicative of the fact that the workers were satisfied with the arrangements made for their care during the curfew/lockdown.

Earlier, leading industrialists suggested various short-term measures to support the economic revival of the state. Representatives from a wide spectrum of sectors, including manufacturing, IT, start-ups, agriculture, healthcare & pharma, education & skill development, media, real estate & tourism, came out with general and sector-specific recommendations to put industrial growth in Punjab back on track.

Besides seeking permission for technological upgrade of industry in the red zones to ensure continuity of operations, Sushen Mittal, director of Aarti Group, which has already tied up with Tata Steel to start a scrappage plant by the end of the year, also underlined the need for a formal scrappage policy.

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd executive director Rishab Oswal was in favour of waiver of fixed electricity charges, in addition to formulation of an Industrial Park Policy for within the local government areas.

Gaurav Munjal, managing director of Hero Ecotech Ltd, suggested reduction of GST from 12% to 5% on cycles, and urged the state government to raise the issue with the GST Council.

Komal Sharma Talwar, a woman entrepreneur representing TT Consultants, called for amendment to IT Park Policy to provide relaxations with respect to property auctions, ownership transfers, right to sell property etc.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Huge opportunity ahead as firms trying to shift from China: Capt
May 30, 2020 00:57 IST
Chandigarh bribery case: CBI files supplementary chargesheet against two more accused
May 30, 2020 00:55 IST
Covid case count in Kalyan is 942
May 30, 2020 00:48 IST
Bhiwani MLA’s personal assistant tests positive for coronavirus
May 30, 2020 00:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.