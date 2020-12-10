Human rights situation grim in Tibet, says government-in-exile

The tireless efforts of the Dalai Lama have ushered in a more peaceful world and garnered global support for the cause of Tibet, where the human rights situation under Chinese rule is a matter of concern, the Tibetan government-in-exile has said.

Observing the 31st anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on the spiritual leader on Thursday, a kashag (cabinet) statement of the government-in-exile issued here said: “Today is also Human Rights Day. In the case of Tibet, the repressive policies of the Chinese government continue to trample upon the Tibetan people’s fundamental rights.”

Since 2009, 154 Tibetans have given up their lives by self immolation for fundamental freedom in Tibet, read the release.

Then in June this year, Tibetan singer Lhundrup Drakpa was sentenced to six years in prison for singing Black Hat, in which he compared the sufferings of the Tibetan people to a “hell on earth.”

“Despite the Chinese government’s blatant attack on the fundamental rights and identity... Tibetans in Tibet continue to resist through non-violent protests. The struggle of the Tibetan people, which is a struggle for truth, justice and freedom, continue to receive world-wide support,” read the statement.

The kashag drew attention to the UN Third Committee general debate held in October at the UN headquarters in New York, when 39 countries called on China to respect the human rights in Tibet, East Turkestan and Hong Kong. “The Chinese government must realise that it cannot continue casting a blind eye on the sentiments and aspirations of the Tibetan people in Tibet. The genuine solution for Tibet can only be met by dialogue through the Middle Way Approach,” it said.

Blames China for pandemic

The kashag also blamed China’s “old tactics of crackdown on the freedom of speech through repressive censorship during the initial stage of Covid-19 for contributing to the global pandemic”.

A survey by US-based Pew Research Centre indicated that China’s initial mishandling of the Covid-19 had intensified distrust against China.

For China to win back this trust and to reinstate its position as a global leader, it must make timely progression towards democracy, freedom and the international rule of law, added the kashag statement.

Taking the opportunity to thank governments, parliamentarians, leaders, organisations and individuals who continued to champion the cause of Tibet, the kashag prayed for the long and healthy life of the Dalai Lama.