Home / Chandigarh / Human-wildlife conflict: Committee set up to process victims' claims in Chandigarh

Human-wildlife conflict: Committee set up to process victims’ claims in Chandigarh

In August this year, the administration notified the revised compensation to be given to people who are attacked by wild animals

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 01:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT administrator has constituted a committee to process claims by victims of the human-wildlife conflict.

The committee comprises the range forest officer (RFO) and wildlife inspector of the department of forest and wildlife, a representative of the deputy commissioner, a health specialist from the UT health department, and a veterinary doctor from the department of animal husbandry and fisheries.

The RFO will receive complaints from residents, government functionaries, field staff and/or other sources, and make entries in the wildlife complaint register.

On confirmation of the incident, the RFO will arrange the committee’s visit to the site of the incident within 24 hours of the receipt of the complaint. The committee will then submit a report to the forest department, which will release the compensation.



In August this year, the administration notified the revised compensation to be given to people who are attacked by wild animals.

As per the notification revised as per the directions of the Union ministry of environment, in case of death or incapacitation caused by a wild animal, ₹5 lakh will be given as ex-gratia relief.

If a wild animal causes grievous injury, a compensation of ₹2 lakh will be given; ₹25,000 relief has been fixed for minor injuries.

Human-wildlife conflict: Committee set up to process victims' claims in Chandigarh
Oct 03, 2020 01:40 IST
Oct 03, 2020 01:40 IST
