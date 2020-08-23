Sections
Home / Chandigarh / IAS officer’s house facelift: Facing flak, Chandigarh admn halves spending to ₹12L

IAS officer’s house facelift: Facing flak, Chandigarh admn halves spending to ₹12L

While around ₹12 lakh were allocated for repairs, ₹14 lakh were to be spend on new additions

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 21:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

After facing flak for its plan to spend ₹26 lakh on the renovation of a government house in Sector 16, the UT administration has revised the planned expenditure to ₹12 lakh.

Hindustan Times on August 10 reported that the UT engineering department floated a tender of ₹26 lakh for repair and renovations o a house recently allocated to a senior Punjab-cadre Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer of the principal secretary rank. An IAS officer from Haryana cadre was living in the house since 2012 and vacated it upon retirement.

While around ₹12 lakh were allocated for repairs, ₹14 lakh were to be spend on new additions.

“Now, the administration has decided that keeping in view of austerity measures, the plan for additional constructions should be scrapped. The department will now undertake only repair works,” said an official of the engineering department, requesting anonymity.



The administration to compensate its revenue loss in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic had announced a slew of austerity measures for all of its departments. Now, projects can only be taken up if approved by the administration as priority. Two months of the lockdown cost the administration ₹342 crore in forgone tax collections.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Satish Kaushik: Award functions have become more like TV shows
Aug 23, 2020 22:10 IST
Eight succumb to Covid-19 in Chandigarh tricity area, 323 test positive
Aug 23, 2020 22:06 IST
Ludhiana police mark shops with numbers ahead of odd-even rule implementation
Aug 23, 2020 22:06 IST
Covid-19: Delhi Metro will resume as soon as Centre gives nod, says DMRC
Aug 23, 2020 22:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.