IIM Sirmaur commences academic session, virtual classes to be held

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sirmaur, started its 2020-21 academic session on Thursday. In view of the pandemic, classes will be held virtually.

The academic session was virtually inaugurated by chief guest Ajay S Shriram. Shriram is board of governors chairperson and the chairperson and senior managing director of DCM Shriram Limited.

IIM Sirmaur director professor Neelu Rohmetra welcomed all dignitaries and students and said that amid the pandemic the year has opened a new dimension of learning. “The pandemic forced us as an institution to rediscover and innovate to convert the challenge of connectivity posed by the remote location into an opportunity to connect globally,” Rohmetra said.

She stated that IIM Sirmaur was starting two new regular programs - a PhD programme and MBA (tourism and hospitality management), apart from its flagship MBA programme. She said IIM Sirmaur was the only IIM in the country to launch a tourism management programme.

Shriram told students that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, their first year will be very challenging as it will be mainly an e-learning trimester to begin with. He encouraged students to give priority to their coursework.

He emphasised on the ten traits of a good leader which are value system, networking, optimism, open mind, agility, empathy, humility, communication skills, digital expertise and family roots.

Founder chairperson Feedback Infra (P) Ltd and member of the board of governors Vinayak Chatterjee encouraged students to place equal emphasis on courses which are generally neglected over numbers and analytics.