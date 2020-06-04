IIT Ropar debuts at 47 in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings
Sarit K Das, director of IIT Ropar said this is a testament to IIT Ropar’s contribution to the society and nation
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar entered the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings this year for the first time at number 47.
Sarit K Das, director of IIT Ropar said, “Amid the Covid-19 crisis, this is a positive news. This is a recognition of IIT Ropar’s contribution to the society and nation.”
“Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, IIT Ropar is progressively giving solutions to combat the crisis which proof of its commitment to the nation,” Das said.
He said the institution’s considerable boost in teaching- learning environment and improvements in its citation impact was a testament to the fast-evolving research reputation.
In February, the institute also made its debut on the Emerging Economies University Rankings at number 63, sharing the rank with IIT Madras.