IIT Ropar debuts at 47 in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings

IIT Ropar debuts at 47 in Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings

Sarit K Das, director of IIT Ropar said this is a testament to IIT Ropar’s contribution to the society and nation

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar entered the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings this year for the first time at number 47.

Sarit K Das, director of IIT Ropar said, “Amid the Covid-19 crisis, this is a positive news. This is a recognition of IIT Ropar’s contribution to the society and nation.”

“Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, IIT Ropar is progressively giving solutions to combat the crisis which proof of its commitment to the nation,” Das said.

He said the institution’s considerable boost in teaching- learning environment and improvements in its citation impact was a testament to the fast-evolving research reputation.



In February, the institute also made its debut on the Emerging Economies University Rankings at number 63, sharing the rank with IIT Madras.

