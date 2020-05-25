Sections
Home / Chandigarh / IIT Ropar develops anti-microbial coating for PPE kits, fogging sprays

IIT Ropar develops anti-microbial coating for PPE kits, fogging sprays

Two types of coatings have been developed, hydrophilic and hydrophobic, which can be used based on the area of application

Updated: May 25, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A research team from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar comprising Narinder Singh, C Raman Suri, Harpreet A Singh and Amanpreet Singh have developed noble synthetic materials for anti-microbial coatings on personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, sprays for disinfecting tunnels and fogging purposes.

According to Singh, these materials are non-volatile in nature, with no foul smell and possess very high anti-microbial activities and show high shelf life on different metallic and non-metallic surfaces.

He said the team has developed two types of coatings: Hydrophilic and hydrophobic. Therefore, one can use them based on the area of application.

Hydrophilic materials are primarily meant for fogging and spraying on walls; while hydrophobic are specifically designed for coatings on PPE kits, hospitals and furniture.



He added that the materials have excellent physico-chemical properties, and they can be used in a broad range of temperatures under varied environmental conditions.

Singh said the team had tested the materials against broad range of microbes and established the mechanism of action of materials.

Singh said the institute is filing the IPR and several private companies have already contacted the institute and technology is transferred to E2H Technologies LLP under non-exclusive licensing.

He added that the institute would provide the non-exclusive technology transfer to other companies as well and the team was also developing rapid test kits for the diagnosis of Covid-19 patients.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mumbai civic body withdraws notice sent to doctor for prescribing Covid-19 swab test
May 25, 2020 01:26 IST
6 customs officers in Mumbai test positive for Covid-19
May 25, 2020 01:23 IST
Lockdown forces many to change profession
May 25, 2020 01:30 IST
Youngsters near Mumbai come to the rescue of stranded migrants
May 25, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.