IIT Ropar only Indian institute to feature in Times Young University Rankings 2020

Among the top 70 young universities, IIT Ropar has been ranked 62nd in the world.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 01:06 IST

By Bahadurjeet Singh, Hindustan Times Rupnagar

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has emerged as the only Indian institution to appear in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2020 released on Wednesday in the United Kingdom.

The young university ranking puts spotlight on the best universities under 50 years old and utilises five broad parameters of teaching, research, international outlook and industrial output to rate them.

IIT Ropar director Sarit K Das said the driving force behind the success of the institute was its state-of-the-art-research infrastructure, dedicated to support world-class research, which boasts cutting-edge equipment and highly-qualified faculty.



Professor Das said that IIT Ropar, a 12-year-old institute, had gained worldwide popularity for its global competitiveness. IIT Ropar has not only risen in the overall Times Higher Education World ranking but also in Asia University Rankings 2020, at 47 rank. “We’ve also improved our position in national ranking coming out as the best institute in the region of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh,” said professor Das.

