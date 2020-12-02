Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / IIT Ropar’s business incubator foundation gets ₹5 crore grant

IIT Ropar’s business incubator foundation gets ₹5 crore grant

The institute has established a technology business incubator (TBI) under the national initiative for developing and harnessing innovations (NIDHI) programme of department of science and technology, government of India

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar has received a grant of Rs 5 crore from the department of science and technology (DST), government of India.

The grant has been sanctioned to Technology Business Incubator Foundation (TBIF) – a section non-profit entity of the institute, established in the year 2016. The foundation is independently taking care of start-up related activities and entrepreneurial system for the students of IIT Ropar and Punjab region.

The institute has established a technology business incubator (TBI) under the national initiative for developing and harnessing innovations (NIDHI) programme of DST.

The programme would work in line with the national priorities and goals and, its focus would be to build an innovation-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem with an objective of socio-economic development through wealth and job creation.

Professor Sarit Kumar Das, director, IIT Ropar, and chairman, TBI, said, “Entrepreneurship is not new at IIT, Ropar. Till now, seven companies have stemmed from here. A soft loan of approximately Rs 55 lakh has been given to these companies for developing their ideas and products. They are doing exceptionally well. Two companies even returned their soft loan amount: Rs 16,45,000.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
Dec 02, 2020 21:59 IST
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
Dec 02, 2020 20:28 IST
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Dec 02, 2020 23:11 IST
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Dec 02, 2020 21:36 IST

latest news

Most samples of honey found adulterated with modified syrup: CSE
Dec 02, 2020 23:40 IST
Law on MSP may not benefit farm sectors
Dec 02, 2020 23:39 IST
How the Centre can resolve the deadlock over new farm laws
Dec 02, 2020 23:36 IST
Govt holds separate talks with BKU’s Tikait faction
Dec 02, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.