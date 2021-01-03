Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Illegal paying guest units in Mohali: No action by GMADA

Illegal paying guest units in Mohali: No action by GMADA

Last year in February, the municipal corporation issued notices of 76 PG units in villages under its jurisdiction, but no followup action was taken.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 22:54 IST

By Hillary Victor,

A silent candle march was taken out in Chandigarh on February 24, 2020, to pay tributes to the victims of a fire at a paying guest facility in Sector 32. (HT File Photo)

Despite a fire tragedy in Chandigarh last year when three girls died in a fire in an illegal paying guest (PG) facility, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has managed to register just 100 out of at least 1,000 such illegal units here.

Most of these units currently are running out of what’s known as PG ‘hubs’ in phases 2, 4, 5, 7, 3B1, 3B2 and Shahimajra, Mataur, Kumbra and Sohana villages as many students and office workers live there.

GMADA had framed a policy in 2000 to allow PGs in residential areas here, which was revised in 2013, to specify a 50 square foot minimum usable area for one PG unit with adequate provision for toilets according to public health department norms.

Notices issued to 76 PG units



Last year in February, the municipal corporation issued notices of 76 PG units in villages under its jurisdiction, but no followup action was taken.



A GMADA official attributed the reason for the delay in PG registrations to the lockdown following the Covid-19 outbreak. “This year we will be aggressively conducting a drive and strict action will be taken against the owners,” he said.

The amended policy had also stated that the area of the house being let out for PGs should not be less than 7.5 marla, with a part of it being used by the homeowner, who would also be responsible for maintaining discipline, peace and social harmony in the PG premises.

Shutting down of premises

In a notice last year asking PG unit owners to register their business with it in 30 days, GMADA had warned that failure to do so would result in shutting down of the premises and sealing of the business.

Another GMADA official said PG unit owners tended to avoid tax by not informing the authorities that their homes were being used for commercial purposes.

Registering the units would mean increased water and power tariff at commercial rates.

Commenting on the matter, PS Virdi, president, Consumer Protection Federation, asked why GMADA could not carry out a survey to ascertain the number of illegal units and take action against the owners.

Former Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Phool Raj Singh said he had taken up the matter earlier with the MC house as many people living a PGs were involved in brawls over parking and other issues.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of talks with farmers, Tomar, Rajnath discuss strategy to end impasse
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Covaxin more likely to work against newer strains like UK variant: Vardhan
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Farmers in Haryana march towards Delhi, police use teargas to disperse them
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav

latest news

In a flash about 40 to 50 people simply disappeared under the debris: Muradnagar roof collapse survivor
by Peeyush Khandelwal
Ghaziabad roof collapse: Work of shelter remained pending despite completion time of 60 days, victim families demand strict action
by Peeyush Khandelwal
BJP campaigns to demand MCD funds, AAP hits back
by HT Correspondent
Paramilitary, armed Delhi Police men to guard all vaccine storage sites in Delhi
by Prawesh Lama
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.