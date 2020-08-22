Sections
Illegal road tax collection on Haryana borders: Transport minister orders probe

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma on Friday said shops have been opened on interstate borders where motor vehicle tax is being collected illegally. “Some people...

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma on Friday said shops have been opened on interstate borders where motor vehicle tax is being collected illegally.

“Some people have opened private shops (kiosks) illegally in the areas of Haryana bordering Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for depositing motor vehicle tax online,” the minister said.

“They take money from the vehicle owners and give them a false receipt, but do not deposit the money in the state government’s treasury. A probe has been ordered,” he added.

Sharma said such irregularities were detected during the checking of vehicles. Otherwise, he said, such malpractices are difficult to detect. Due to this, the state government faces losses and the vehicle owners are cheated too, he added.



The transport minister said an inquiry has been ordered after a case in question was detected. He said strict action will be taken against those involved in fraud committed in the name of depositing motor vehicle tax (road tax) online.

A case has also been registered in Bawal police station of Rewari district.

A person had complained that on August 18, he deposited a tax of ₹8,500 for Rajasthan at a shop. The alleged accused gave him a receipt after taking money. However, when the bus reached Jaipur and documents were checked, no record of the said receipt was found and the receipt turned out to be fake.

The transport minister said strict action will be taken against the accused in cases of tax evasion and fraud with vehicle owners.

