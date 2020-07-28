Illegal structures near airport: No demolition drive planned till Covid-19 situation normalises

Sections
About 83 structures within a 100-metre radius of the boundary wall of the Air Force Station in Pabhat village of Zirakpur and close to the international airport have to be razed

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:51 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Mohali

Illegal structures near the Air Force station have not been demolished as yet. (HT Photo)

Though the Covid-19 outbreak has created havoc around the world, owners of illegal structures falling within a 100-metre radius of the boundary wall of the Air Force Station in Pabhat village of Zirakpur have got some respite as authorities concerned say they have no plans to carry out a demolition drive till the Covid situation normalises.

The Mohali administration carried out a demolition drive on February 20 this year and razed about 17 structures, primarily godowns in the village area and later postponed the drive because of the outbreak.

About 83 such structures near the defence installation and close to the international airport have to be razed.

Commenting on the matter, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan there was no plan for a demolition drive as most government officials were busy with Covid-19 duties. “We will plan a drive once the situation normalises,” he said.



Earlier, the demolition was to be conducted on January 7 and then on January 20, but had to be deferred due to the cold weather.

Mohali administration had issued two-week notices to the owners of these 83 structures.

Following orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, notices were earlier issued on September 18, 2019, to 98 owners of such illegal structures under the Works of Defence Act, 1903.

All structures built after March 9, 2011, in Phabat village and after March 11, 2011, in Jagatpura village in Mohali were deemed illegal under the Act by the high court.

