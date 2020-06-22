Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Illicit liquor trade in Punjab: Dullo seeks CBI probe into nexus, political patronage

Illicit liquor trade in Punjab: Dullo seeks CBI probe into nexus, political patronage

Dullo, who also raised the liquor smuggling and illegal distribution issue in March, said it may not be feasible for the SIT set up by the state government to investigate inter-state illegal activities against the political and influential persons at all levels

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A day after Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa questioned the state government’s move to adopt the two-year fixed tenure rules for IAS officers, his Rajya Sabha counterpart Shamsher Singh Dullo on Monday sought a probe by CBI or a sitting high court judge into rampant liquor smuggling, bootlegging and illegal distillation of liquor in Punjab.

In a strongly worded letter to chief minister Amarinder Singh, Dullo said, “A fair probe is the need of the hour so that the real kingpins causing harm to our cash-strapped exchequer face stringent action.”

Dullo, who also raised the liquor smuggling and illegal distribution issue in March, said it may not be feasible for the special investigation team (SIT) set up by the state government to investigate inter-state illegal activities against the political and influential persons at all levels. “No kingpin has been arrested so far except some low-level functionaries. You are also aware that a large number of politicians, including some MLAs of different parties and police officials directly or indirectly are alleged to have been involved in this trade,” the former Punjab Congress president wrote to the CM.

Amarinder had on June 5 set up the three-member SIT under water resources minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria to investigate the racket.



Dullo said the liquor mafia was growing in the state with active connivance of district police officials and administration, and patronage of local political leaders. He said the illegal distilleries, production and sale of liquor had increased manifold during the recent years, and particularly during the curfew period, in violation of rules and regulations, citing the unlicensed distilleries unearthed at Ghanour, Khanna, Rajpura and Phagwara.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

5 fresh Covid-19 cases take Chandigarh’s tally to 411
Jun 23, 2020 00:22 IST
Maharashtra allows rapid antigen tests
Jun 23, 2020 00:14 IST
Now, Chandigarh has no containment zone
Jun 23, 2020 00:13 IST
87.92% Covid cases in Maha are from 19 cities
Jun 23, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.