Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Illicit liquor trade in Punjab under ED lens

Illicit liquor trade in Punjab under ED lens

The ED wing at Jalandhar has shot off letters to Punjab Police seeking records, including FIRs, investigation findings, bank details related to illicit liquor trade cases, it is learnt.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 12:12 IST

By Vishal Rambani & Gagandeep Jassowal, Hindustan Times/Patiala

(Representative Image/HT)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started a probe into the high-profile illicit liquor trade that has snowballed into a major political issue in Punjab with opposition parties --- the Akali Dal and the BJP --- targeting the Congress government.

The ED wing at Jalandhar has shot off letters to Punjab Police seeking records, including FIRs, investigation findings, bank details related to illicit liquor trade cases, it is learnt.

Patiala SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu confirmed that they have received the ED letter and will send a reply soon.

The directorate, conducting probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is looking into least 11 FIRs registered in various police stations in Patiala, Khanna and Ludhiana, said officials privy to the development.



On May 14, an illegal liquor bottling plant was busted in Shambu area of Ghanaur constituency in Patiala and Congress sarpanch Amrik Singh and Dipesh Kumar of Rajpura, an aide of a ruling party MLA, were booked. Dipesh, who is believed to be the kingpin of the racket, has been arrested.

Probe begins

The ED wing at Jalandhar has shot off letters to Punjab Police seeking records, including FIRs, investigation findings, bank details related to illicit liquor trade cases.
The directorate, conducting probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is looking into least 11 FIRs registered in various police stations in Patiala, Khanna and Ludhiana
The ED decided to probe the matter as it has come to the fore that large amount of unaccounted wealth was generated through illegal liquor business during lockdown

After two days, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), a primary raw material used for making illicit liquor, was seized from a tubewell owned by Akali leader and panchayat samiti member Darshan Singh in Pabri village of Ghanaur town. An illegal distillery busted in Khanna also under the ED lens.

The focus of the ED probe is on financial transactions. “As per a conservative estimate, the accused of Ghanaur illegal distillery had earned Rs 100 crore in the last five months,” said an excise official, pleading anonymity.

The ED has asked the Patiala police to provide photocopies of all FIRs registered in the case and details of properties of accused and suspects.

They agency has also asked the excise and taxation department about details of ENA manufacturing and supply chain.

The opposition --- Akalis, BJP and AAP --- has accused the state government of patronising illicit liquor trade. Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, on his part, has said that the guilty will be brought to book and no one will be spared. Apart from constituting a special investigation team, Amarinder has also set up an excise reforms group to break the nexus between producers, wholesalers, and retailers. The five-member group has been asked to submit its recommendations on destroying any such nexus within 60 days, thus paving the way for the elimination of illicit liquor trade and maximisation of the state’s excise revenue.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Thought if I had turned blind eye to racism: James Anderson
Jun 12, 2020 13:44 IST
1 Indian killed, 4 injured in firing by Nepal police near border with Bihar
Jun 12, 2020 13:43 IST
Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Jun 12, 2020 13:46 IST
India definitely not in community transmission stage of Covid-19 spread
Jun 12, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.