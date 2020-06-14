Sections
Home / Chandigarh / IMA PASSING OUT PARADE: Kapurthala Sainik School alumnus bags coveted Sword of Honour

IMA PASSING OUT PARADE: Kapurthala Sainik School alumnus bags coveted Sword of Honour

The ‘Sword of Honour’ is an honorary sword awarded to that “gentleman cadet” or “lady cadet” who achieves an overall best performance during his or her entire training period at the IMA at Dehradun

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 01:18 IST

By Kalyan Das and Gagandeep Jassowal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Gentlemen cadet Akashdeep Singh Dhillon receiving the coveted Sword of Honour at the Passing out Parade for the Spring Term-2020 of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, held on Saturday (HT PHOTO)

Gentlemen cadet Akashdeep Singh Dhillon of Kairon village in Tarn Taran district in Punjab was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour at the Passing out Parade for the Spring Term-2020 of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, held on Saturday.

The ‘Sword of Honour’ is an honorary sword awarded to that “gentleman cadet” or “lady cadet” who achieves an overall best performance during his or her entire training period at the IMA at Dehradun.

Akashdeep passed-out from the Sainik School, Kapurthala, in 2016. His father Gurpreet Singh is a farmer, mother Birinder Kaur a government teacher and his elder brother Preet Dhillon is model-actor in the Punjabi music industry.

Sainik School, Kapurthala, principal Lt Col Vikas Mohan said it was a matter of pride for the school.



Akashdeep was an all-round sportsman in the school as he played volleyball at the national level and was also good at boxing, said JKP Singh, public relations officer of Sainik School, Kapurthala, adding that Akash was also sports captain in the school.

His mother Birinder Kaur said: “It is a proud and emotional moment for us as Akash did lot of hard work to achieve it. The only regret is that we couldn’t attend the passing-out parade due to coronavirus pandemic, but we saw the live telecast of the event on television.”

IMA STAFFERS, WIVES PLAY ROLE OF PARENTS

A batch of 333 young officers graduated from the IMA in Dehradun on Saturday, but parents were not allowed for their passing-out parade for the first time in the institute’s history due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Wearing a face mask, Army chief General MM Naravane reviewed the passing out parade of 423 officers, including 90 gentleman cadets from nine friendly foreign countries.

Instead, the academy’s officers and their wives placed stars on the uniform of the gentlemen cadets after their oath ceremony as a mark of them being commissioned in the army, an honour generally reserved for friends and family.

The newly commissioned officers did not get leaves to visit their homes before joining their units due to the pandemic situation. They will join their units straight out of the academy.

“Obviously, it felt bad that my parents couldn’t see me wearing the officer’s uniform despite living in the same city. But then, it is for the safety of all. We are thankful to our instructors at the academy who played the role of our parents and made us realise once again that we all are one big family,” said Abhishek Negi, 22, a newly commissioned officer from Dehradun.

Samrat Thapa, 22, a Bhopal resident, said his father, a Colonel in the Indian Army, wanted to see him passing out of the academy. “Unfortunately, due to obvious reasons, he couldn’t come… he cried over the phone when I called him after the ceremony,” Thapa said.

Sumati Gakhar, the wife of an Indian Army officer who put stars on the uniform of Gentlemen Cadets, said: “I felt extremely proud while putting the stars on the shoulders of these young officers along with my husband.”

Lt Col Amit Dagar, the public relations officer of the IMA said earlier there was the ‘antim pag’, or the last step after the parade, which symbolised the conclusion of the training. He added that this season authorities introduced the ‘pahla adam’, or the first step, after the antim pag to symbolise the beginning of the new journey of the officers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump defers June 19 rally; walks fine line on chokeholds
Jun 14, 2020 02:04 IST
Insta success: Top 5 music lives  
Jun 14, 2020 01:58 IST
HT Brunch cover story: Every woman’s most personal problems
Jun 14, 2020 01:52 IST
Kaithal: Thieves take away ATM loaded with Rs 14 lakh
Jun 14, 2020 01:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.