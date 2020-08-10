Sections
Home / Chandigarh / IMD warns of heavy rain in Chandigarh

IMD warns of heavy rain in Chandigarh

Maximum temperature of the city remained consistent between Sunday and Monday at 33.3°C

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 00:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Commuters driving through the rain in Chandigarh on Monday (Keshav Singh/HT)

After the city received 30.4mm rain on Monday, India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the region including Chandigarh with a chance of heavy rain up to 60mm in the coming days.

As per IMD, at isolated places heavy rain up to 60 mm and thunderstorm with wind speeds up to 45 km/h are expected.

The alert has been issued till Wednesday by the officials. “Rainfall activity is likely to decrease by Wednesday evening, although spells of rain can continue till the weekend,” officials said.

This was the first major spell of rain in the city this month after 31.6 mm of rain on August 1. Maximum temperature of the city remained consistent between Sunday and Monday at 33.3°C. Minimum temperature fell down from 28.9°C on Sunday to 27.5°C on Monday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 31°C-32°C while minimum temperature will remain around 27°C.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra FDA warns against high doses of Vitamin C
Aug 11, 2020 01:45 IST
Northern Haryana’s 6 districts account for 26% active Covid cases
Aug 11, 2020 01:21 IST
Awhad says focus should be on managing Covid-19
Aug 11, 2020 01:16 IST
ED opposes Nirav’s son’s plea against seizure of properties
Aug 11, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.