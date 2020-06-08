Immigration fraud: 62 more FIRs registered against travel agents in Haryana

Police have registered 62 more FIRs against travel agents for duping Haryana residents and sending them abroad illegally.

Last month, 73 cases were registered under similar charges on the complaint of 76 people deported by the US. On June 2, another flight with 66 people from Haryana had landed in India.

While 22 FIRs have been registered in Karnal, 12 were filed in Kaithal, 11 in Ambala, nine in Kurukshetra and four in Panipat.

Karnal IGP Bharti Arora, who is heading the seven-member special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe these cases, said, “Sixty-two more FIRs have been registered against travel agents on the complaint of people sent back from the US in the second flight.”

“Six such agents have so far been put behind bars and as the investigation progresses, more arrests are likely,” she added.

The IGP said most of the complaints were received from Karnal, Kaithal, Ambala and Kurukshetra districts. “The SIT is also collecting details of all pending cases of illegal immigration in the state as per the directions and the travel agents involved in illegal activities will face action,” she added.

On the violation of the Emigration Act by the deportees, the IGP said the police will not take any action against them as most of them had lost everything and even sold their land to pay the travel agents.