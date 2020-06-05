Immigration fraud: Mohali couple booked for duping man of ₹6 lakh

A husband-wife duo was booked for duping a Chamkaur Sahib resident of ₹ 6.1 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The accused have been identified as Ekam Singh and Baljinder Kaur, residents of Sunny Enclave in Kharar. The couple was running an immigration firm in Phase 5, Mohali.

The complainant, Ram Singh, told police that the accused duped him of ₹ 6.1 lakh on the pretext of sending him Canada.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at the Phase 1 police station.

The accused are yet to be arrested.