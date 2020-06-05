Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Immigration fraud: Mohali couple booked for duping man of ₹6 lakh

Immigration fraud: Mohali couple booked for duping man of ₹6 lakh

The victim, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib, told police he was duped on pretext of being sent to Canada

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A husband-wife duo was booked for duping a Chamkaur Sahib resident of ₹ 6.1 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad.

The accused have been identified as Ekam Singh and Baljinder Kaur, residents of Sunny Enclave in Kharar. The couple was running an immigration firm in Phase 5, Mohali.

The complainant, Ram Singh, told police that the accused duped him of ₹ 6.1 lakh on the pretext of sending him Canada.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at the Phase 1 police station.



The accused are yet to be arrested.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

K Deep’s family seeks Punjab govt help for singer’s treatment
Jun 05, 2020 21:57 IST
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Jun 05, 2020 21:58 IST
Promotion for Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan, pay hike for all categories
Jun 05, 2020 21:55 IST
5 doctors among 182 Covid-19 cases reported in J&K
Jun 05, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.