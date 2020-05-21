Sections
Home / Chandigarh / In 66 days, Haryana crosses 1,000 mark

In 66 days, Haryana crosses 1,000 mark

CONTAGION Gurugram has reported maximum 239 cases, followed by Faridabad, Jhajjar

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:36 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The child of a stranded migrant worker undergoes thermal screening before boarding a bus bound for their home in another state amid the Covid-19 lockdown at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, on Thursday. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

It took Haryana 66 days to register 1,031 Covid-19 cases. With 38 new infections, the state on Thursday crossed the 1,000 mark.

While 13 cases were reported from Gurugram, 11 were detected in Faridabad, four in Panipat, three in Sonepat and two in Kurukshetra. One case each was registered in Panchkula, Jind, Karnal, Rohtak and Mahendergarh.

Though official health department bulletin mentioned only one positive case, Mahendergarh authorities said ten people were found infected with coronavirus on Thursday evening.



3 MORE BPS NURSES TEST POSITIVE

Three nurses of Bhagat Phool Singh medical college for women in Sonepat’s Khanpur Kalan have also tested positive for the virus. Sonepat deputy commissioner (DC) Shyam Lal Punia said the nurses have been shifted to the hospital’s isolation ward.

In Rohtak, a 34-year-old woman, who is suffering from breast cancer, tested positive. Rohtak civil surgeon Dr Anil Birla said the woman had visited a hospital in Delhi several times lately.

CANCER PATIENT DIES

A 50-year-old man from Jind, who had recently tested positive, died during treatment in Hisar medical college on Wednesday night. Doctors said he was already suffering from lung cancer and had travel history to Mumbai.

A 61-year-old Sirsa-based woman availing treatment from a Delhi hospital was also found infected.

4 MORE CASES IN PANIPAT, 1 IN KARNAL

Four more persons were detected as corona carriers in Panipat. Chief medical officer Dr Sant Lal Verma said they included a 36-year-old woman, her six-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter from Samalkha vegetable market. A 30-year-old man from Dalbir Nagar of Panipat city is the fourth patient.

33 MORE CURED, DISCHARGED

Meanwhile, 33 more patients were discharged after their treatment in the state, taking the number of those cured of Covid to 681. With this, the recovery rate in Haryana rose to 66.05%.

