Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / In a first, organiser booked for violating Covid protocol at wedding in Himachal’s Manali

In a first, organiser booked for violating Covid protocol at wedding in Himachal’s Manali

The organiser was booked after informers told the police that guests started violating the Covid-19 protocol as soon as the inspection team left.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 15:34 IST

By Navneet Rathore, Hindustan Times Shimla

The wedding organiser was booked for not taking the Covid-19 pandemic seriously and putting lives of people at risk while organising the ceremony on December 1. (Representative image)

In a first, the Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested a wedding organiser for violating Covid-19 guidelines at a marriage ceremony in Old Manali.

The organiser, Haridas Thakur, was booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 (punishment for obstruction without reasonable cause) of the Disaster Management Act for not taking the pandemic seriously and putting the lives of people at risk while organising a wedding on December 1.

Though the accused has granted bail, the case against him will proceed in court. No fine has been imposed on him.

Also read: ‘No hugs, group photos’: Bhopal draws up ground rules for weddings



Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said when a team of the Manali police station reached the wedding for inspection, they found everything in order as guests were wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and the cooks had also been tested for Covid-19. But soon after the police left, its informers, who stayed on to keep an eye on the gathering, reported that the hosts and guests threw caution to the wind but the organiser did not stop them.



Urging people to avoid unnecessary gatherings, he urged residents to inform the police on 8219681600 and share pictures or videos of any Covid-19 violation.

Himachal Pradesh saw a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in November. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the main reason was people not following Covid-19 protocol during social functions.

So far, more than 680 people have died of Covid-19 in the state, while more than 42,000 have tested positive.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
Dec 04, 2020 15:53 IST
Centre has no vaccine roadmap for poor, says Congress after all-party meet
Dec 04, 2020 15:37 IST
Covid vaccine could be ready in next few weeks, says PM Modi
Dec 04, 2020 14:25 IST
MEA summons Canadian envoy over PM Trudeau’s remarks on farmers’ protest
Dec 04, 2020 15:53 IST

latest news

Pawar says MVA changing state’s political picture after legislative council victories
Dec 04, 2020 16:13 IST
MAP: A museum that points in a new direction
Dec 04, 2020 16:16 IST
Rupee settles 13 paise higher at 73.80 against US dollar
Dec 04, 2020 16:09 IST
I have learnt from Nawaz bhai that some actors should be choosy: Shweta
Dec 04, 2020 16:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.