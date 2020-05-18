Sections
Home / Chandigarh / In Jhajjar, active cases only in Bahadurgarh block

In Jhajjar, active cases only in Bahadurgarh block

With the discharge of 11 infected Jhajjar patients, three out of four blocks of the district became coronavirus-free

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:50 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With the discharge of 11 infected Jhajjar patients from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak on Sunday, three out of four blocks of the district became coronavirus-free.

Jhajjar administration was being praised for not letting the deadly virus enter its territory till April 26 even though it shares its border with Delhi, one of the worst-hit cities in the country.

But by May 2, Jhajjar emerged as a new hotspot with most active cases (40) in any district. The district has, meanwhile, seen a sharp dip in active cases.

Jhajjar civil surgeon Dr Randeep Punia said 53 of the 90 Covid-19 patients in the district have recovered and been discharged from PGIMS so far.



“With the discharge of 11 patients in a single day, three blocks — Beri, Jhajjar and Badli —have got rid of the coronavirus. All 37 active cases belong to Bahadurgarh city. Even the villages in Bahadurgarh block are now Covid-free,” Punia added.

Punia said most of their patients recovered before 14-day time and “few of them even got cured in just five days”.

3RD ROUND OF SAMPLING STARTS

Civil surgeon Punia said they have started the third round of random sampling in Bahadurgarh and Jhajjar cities. “We have collected over 3,500 samples and covered 1.7 lakh slum residents through random sampling twice. Most of the positive cases detected were linked to Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi followed by Delhi government employees, who were commuting on daily basis from district,” he added.

