In line of fire, Chandigarh Police scramble to bring gangsters for interrogation

DGP Sanjay Baniwal assures that no effort will be spared in solving these cases as expeditiously as possible. (HT File Photo)

Facing the heat for heightened criminal activities in the city, Chandigarh Police have claimed that they are making efforts to interrogate all local active gangsters to crack down on their network.

This comes after UT administrator VP Singh Badnore expressed concern over the rise in shooting incidents during the crime review meeting with senior functionaries of the Chandigarh administration on Thursday.

Badnore made it clear that police action on ground was more important, while directing the police department to nab the culprits at the earliest to instil confidence into the public.

Meanwhile, DGP Sanjay Baniwal assured that “no effort will be spared in solving these cases as expeditiously as possible”.

“Actions have been taken such as identifying the people working for such gangsters and running extortion rackets. The details of FIRs registered against them have been shared with the senior administration officials,” said a senior police officer, who attended the meeting.

“We have already identified the criminals operating in the city – members of Lawrence Bishnoi and slain gangster Davinder Bambiha’s gangs. As several gang members are lodged in jails, we have initiated the process of getting them out on production warrants. They will be brought to the city to identify and break the network,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

He also apprised the senior administration officials of the real-time information exchange between different wings of the police department and their counterparts in other states regarding movement of gangsters, intelligence and regular checking of pubs and bars — one of the favourite visiting spots of gangsters and their men.

Talking about the initiatives taken, the police said that intensive patrolling, increased number of nakas and enhanced visibility of cops on Chandigarh streets are among the measures implemented to nab the active criminals.

Badnore said for better quality of policing, Chandigarh administration should urgently set up mechanism to fund research at Panjab University’s cyber and psychology department for police and related work.

Cops fail to secure gangster Dilpreet’s custody

The Chandigarh Police have for the second time failed to secure the custody of gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan alias Baba to question him regarding his role in the murder of Gurlal Brar, a former student leader and aide of gangster Bishnoi.

Gurlal was gunned down outside a city mall on October 11. Two persons have so far been arrested, who had supplied motorcycle to the shooters, which as per the police investigation was arranged by Dilpreet. Police have now applied for Dilpreet’s fresh warrants, who is in a Sangrur jail.

Rise in motor vehicle thefts cause of worry

Swelling number of vehicle thefts and low recoveries was also a cause of concern for the administration. UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida asked the Chandigarh Police to make concrete efforts to recover the stolen vehicles. It was deliberated that how vehicles parked in markets, houses and offices were being stolen with impunity and without fear of law.

“The beat staff have been directed to actively work towards checking the vehicle thefts and police are also working to have security guards deployed at various public parking places. The police data pointed out that lesser number of vehicles were stolen from paid parkings,” said a senior officer of the Chandigarh Police.

Data base of bouncers being created

Considering the frequent visits of gangsters to discos and pubs and involvement of bouncers in violence, UT administrator Badnore directed DGP Sanjay Baniwal to make sure that all bouncers deployed at pubs and bars are verified and their proper records are maintained. Moreover, licensing authorities have been asked to take action against clubs/bars operating without proper verification of staffers and bouncers.