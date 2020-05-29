In Ludhiana, LIP protests for restoration of cancelled blue cards

Members of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) staged a symbolic protest with nooses around their necks outside deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal’s office against alleged cancellation of blue cards of poor residents by the state Congress leadership on Friday.

The leaders said the Congress party had adopted a pick-and-choose policy while distributing ration. The ration is being distributed among Congress supporters while others were being left to starve.

Leading the protest, LIP’s chief spokesperson Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Kainth said the residents and LIP had also raised the issue with state food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, but to no avail.

“The government is discriminating against the poor while distributing ration. If the government fails to restore the blue cards, the LIP will stage protests outside the houses of cabinet ministers and Congress MLAs,” said Kainth, while adding that a memorandum regarding their demands was submitted to the DC.