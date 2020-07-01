In more relaxations, pillion rider allowed on bikes in Chandigarh

Since the curfew was eased, two-wheelers were not allowed to have a pillion rider, while a car could have only two people other than the driver. (HT FIle Photo)

Now, a two-wheeler can have a pillion rider while three people can travel in car besides the driver. These are among a few relaxations allowed by the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday, following the announcement of Unlock 2 guidelines by the central government on June 29.

Among other easing of restrictions, odd-even formula has been done away with in congested markets and serving of liquor has been allowed in marriage functions with approval of the excise department.

As night curfew was relaxed by an hour on Tuesday, and will now begin at 10pm, shops and restaurants can remain open from 10am to 9pm. However, serving of liquor is still not allowed in restaurants, clubs and hotels while bars and pubs will remain shut.

Also, call centres and industrial establishments can operate in night shifts, provided their employees do not leave the premises during the curfew period (10pm to 5am).

Earlier, a two-wheeler was not allowed to have a pillion rider while a car could have only two people other than the driver. Besides relaxing these restrictions, the administration has also allowed auto-rickshaws to ferry up to two passengers, instead of just one.

While odd-even formula was discontinued in markets during later phases of the lockdown, it remained in place in congested markets, such as Patel Market in Sector 15, Palika Bazar in Sector 18, Sadar Bazar in Sector 19 and Shastri Market in Sector 22.

Besides doing away with it in these markets, it has also been discontinued at street vending sites.

NO LIQUOR AT RESTAURANTS

The hospitality industry, which was the last to be allowed to open in Chandigarh, is one of the worst-affected sectors because of the Covid-19 lockdown.Its representatives expressed disappointment over the administration’s decision to not allow serving of liquor.

“Though the administration has been allowing staggered opening of hospitality services, liquor, which is an integral part of guest requirements, continues to remain prohibited. This will have a negative cascading impact on the already paralysed industry,” said Ankit Gupta, president, Chandigarh Hospitality Association.

“The industry is in a severe crisis in the city. We have suffered more than ₹400-crore losses in the last three months. Even now, nearly 60% restaurants are closed, particularly because of the liquor ban,” said Arvinder Pal Singh, president, Chandigarh Hotel and Restaurant Association, while urging the UT to follow in the footsteps of Punjab for the sake of “survival of the industry, which is a major employment generator”.

As liquor has been allowed at marriage functions, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said: “Opening of bars has been banned by the central government. In a marriage event, social distancing can be maintained.”

Meanwhile, welcoming the UT’s decision on night shifts, Pankaj Khanna, president, Industries Association Chandigarh, said: “The administration should also address other issues faced by the industry in these extremely tough times.”

NO APNI MANDIS FOR NOW

With concern over maintaining of social distancing norms at the congested apni mandis and organic markets, the administration decided to keep them closed for the time being.

Also interstate bus service will continue to remain suspended, till further orders. With Covid-19 cases continuing to rise in Chandigarh, the administration on June 12 stopped the operations of all interstate buses just two days after Chandigarh Transport Undertaking had resumed its long-route services.