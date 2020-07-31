Increase beds for critical Covid patients in Ludhiana dist: MLA Manuke

AAP leaders, including Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (third from left), outside civil surgeon’s office where they submitted a memorandum on shortage of beds for Covid patients. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Raising concern over shortage of beds for level-3 Covid-19 patients in the district, deputy leader of opposition in Vidhan Sabha and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jagraon, Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, submitted a memorandum with civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga on Friday.

Alleging that only six out of the 76 beds earmarked for critical patients in the district were available on July 29, Manuke and other AAP leaders demanded that the administration should increase the number of beds for such patients.

The AAP leaders said that there are 761 beds in the district (including 450 in government facilities and 311 in private hospitals) of which 685 have been reserved for level 1 and 2 patients.

“The situation is serious and worrisome as maximum coronavirus cases and covid-related fatalities are being reported from the district. Under these circumstances, shortage of beds for vulnerable patients is a cause for concern. This scenario has resulted in tragic deaths of patients who were in dire need of care but didn’t receive it on time. On July 24, a 45-year old businessman was in need of critical care but couldn’t avail it as there were no beds available in Dayanand Medical College and hospital. He was later taken to the civil hospital where he succumbed to the disease,” Manuke said.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “The administration is already working to increase the number of beds in the district. While DMC hospital is increasing its capacity with 150 more beds, the facility is also being arranged at Lord Mahavira Homeopathic College in Haibowal area. We are working to increase the number of beds for level-2 and 3 patients.”