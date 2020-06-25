Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Indian-American docs, gurdwara launch food drive for corona patients

Indian-American docs, gurdwara launch food drive for corona patients

The Greater Washington Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin and the leading Maryland gurdwara -- Guru Nanak Foundation of America -- held their first food drive over the weekend serving more than 350 families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:16 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Indian-American doctors along with a prominent gurdwara have launched a food drive for the people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greater Washington Association of Physicians of Indian-Origin and the leading Maryland gurdwara -- Guru Nanak Foundation of America -- held their first food drive over the weekend serving more than 350 families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Maryland and Virginia suburbs of Washington DC continue to show a significant impact of the coronavirus. During these difficult Covid-19 times when millions of Americans have lost their jobs, several Indian-American entities demonstrated unprecedented unity in coming together and raising funds for several food drives in schools, community colleges, temples and gurdwaras, a media release said on Wednesday.

The association and the gurdwara were supported by several other Indian-American organisations, including India Development and Relief Fund, United Hindu, Jain temples, Hindu American Community Services and American Diversity Group.



The association has taken a lead role in helping with prescriptions for hundreds of patients who were not able to return to India due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have run out of medicines.

This effort was launched by Sewa International, a leading charitable organisation in the US, working on many aspects of the pandemic such as food kitchens, housing Indian students and convalescent plasma therapy for patients affected by COVID-19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gang printing counterfeit currency busted in Haryana
Jun 25, 2020 23:22 IST
Indian-American docs, gurdwara launch food drive for corona patients
Jun 25, 2020 23:16 IST
KOTKAPURA FIRING: Ex-SHO arrested, sent to day’s police custody
Jun 25, 2020 23:14 IST
Lightning kills 24 in UP, 83 in Bihar, PM Modi expresses grief
Jun 25, 2020 23:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.