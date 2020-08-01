Sections
Indian veterinary body seeks ‘corona warrior’ tag

Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) has urged the department of animal husbandry and dairying, New Delhi, to extend Covid-19 warrior status to the veterinarians. In a letter to...

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:42 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Indian Veterinary Association (IVA) has urged the department of animal husbandry and dairying, New Delhi, to extend Covid-19 warrior status to the veterinarians.

In a letter to the department, IVA president Dr Chirantan Kadian has stated that veterinary services are emergency services and require round the clock intervention by veterinarians in all conditions, ranging from extreme weather conditions to epidemics and natural disasters.

Kadian, who is also a president of Pashu Chikitsak Mahasangh, a Haryana-based apex organisation of state veterinary associations, said during Covid-19 pandemic, veterinary services have been declared essential.

“In addition to services linked to the health and welfare of animals, we have a key role in disease prevention and management, including those transmissible to humans,” he said, pointing out that during delivery of veterinary services, veterinarians have the responsibility to safeguard their own health, the health of co-workers as well as the animals.



