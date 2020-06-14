Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Indo-Canadian Sikh bizman stripped off top award for admission fraud

Indo-Canadian Sikh bizman stripped off top award for admission fraud

In the scandal, over 50 people have been charged with paying millions in bribes to get their children admitted into top US institutions

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:49 IST

By Indo-Asian News Service, IANS

David Siddo

Indo-Canadian businessman and former national football player David Siddo has been stripped off the “Order of British Columbia” for his links to the US college admissions scandal of 2019.

In the scandal, over 50 people have been charged with paying millions in bribes to get their children admitted into top US institutions.

The 60-year-old Sikh businessman and investment banker pleaded guilty in Boston federal court in March for using bribes to get his two sons admitted into American colleges.

According to the FBI, Sidoo paid $100,000 (Rs 75 lakh) to the scandal mastermind William Rick Singer to use an imposter to take the standardized test (called SAT) on behalf of his elder son. It facilitated his son’s admission into Chapman University.



He paid another $100,000 for the admission of his younger son. He also paid imposters to write local British Columbian school exams for his sons.

Sidoo, who is yet to be sentenced for the fraud, has reportedly reached a plea bargain with the US attorney to face 90 days in jail and a fine of $250,000 (Rs 1.8 crore).

His sentencing hearing comes up on July 15.

The “Order of British Columbia” is the highest award given by British Columbia province in Canada for top achievers in different fields.

With this order, Sidoo has become the first person to be stripped off this award. He has been ordered to return the award insignia immediately.

A celebrated soccer player, Sidoo was the first Indo-Canadian to enter the Canadian Football League. Later, he was inducted into the British Columbia Football Hall of Fame.

To celebrate his achievements, his alma mater - the University of British Columbia in Vancouver - had renamed a stadium David Sidoo Field. But his name was removed from the stadium in March after he pleaded guilty to the fraud.

Sidoo’s father was one of the early immigrants from India. He was born in New Westminster which is part of the Vancouver area.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump defers June 19 rally; walks fine line on chokeholds
Jun 14, 2020 02:04 IST
Insta success: Top 5 music lives  
Jun 14, 2020 01:58 IST
HT Brunch cover story: Every woman’s most personal problems
Jun 14, 2020 01:52 IST
Kaithal: Thieves take away ATM loaded with Rs 14 lakh
Jun 14, 2020 01:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.