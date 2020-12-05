Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Industrialists highlight poor condition of Ludhiana’s Focal Point

Industrialists highlight poor condition of Ludhiana’s Focal Point

The poor condition of Ludhiana’s Focal Point was highlighted by various industrialists during a meeting with Sumeet Jarangal, MD of Punjab Small Industries and Export...

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 00:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

The poor condition of Ludhiana’s Focal Point was highlighted by various industrialists during a meeting with Sumeet Jarangal, MD of Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).

President of Chairman of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) Upkar Singh Ahuja highlighted the issues faced by the industry such as bad roads, sewerage cleaning, non-functional streetlights and improper dumping of garbage. He said the Focal Point is in a very bad state and CICU has been holding various meetings with the government departments regarding the development of the area, but nothing has been done on the front.

He added that land must be provided for parking of trucks/heavy vehicles. He also suggested that the government should provide a special pocket for MSMEs at some special rates in Dhanansu Focal Point, so that promotion of new MSME industries becomes easier.

CICU general secretary Pankaj Sharma emphasised that pending work of roads should be started on a priority basis and a subdivision office for Focal Point should be established.

Sumeet Jarangal said that he will take up these issues with the authorities.

He said that Rs 10 crore has been released for maintenance of roads by finance minister Manpreet Badal. He added that from January next year responsibility for approving building plans will be given to PSIEC and 50-acre land can be given to MSMEs in Dhanansu Focal Point.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
Dec 04, 2020 23:47 IST
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
Dec 04, 2020 23:50 IST
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
Dec 05, 2020 00:07 IST
Serial killer targeted strangers for fun. His family called him Psycho Razi
Dec 05, 2020 01:00 IST

latest news

Serial killer targeted strangers for fun. His family called him Psycho Razi
Dec 05, 2020 01:00 IST
AAP Goa unit’s ex convener, general secretary quit, allege party now compromised
Dec 05, 2020 00:53 IST
Two held with drugs, weapons in two cases in Chandigarh
Dec 05, 2020 00:50 IST
Industrialists highlight poor condition of Ludhiana’s Focal Point
Dec 05, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.