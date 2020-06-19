Industries to play major role in bringing inclusive, sustainable growth back: CII northern region chairman

Sections
Its theme for the fiscal will be ‘Building India for a New World: Lives, Livelihood, Growth - A Collaborative North’

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

The Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) theme for the northern region this year will focus on building India for a new world with a focus on lives, livelihoods, and growth—a collaborative North. This was disclosed by the chairman of CII Northern Region, Nikhil Sawhney in a virtual interaction on Friday.

“Our interventions on the ground range from policy advocacy, support services for businesses, and information services to providing real-time updates on policy announcements and working with the central and state governments by providing inputs on next steps to tide over the health emergency,” he said

Talking about the problems faced by micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Chandigarh, Sawhney said, “We industrialists will have to work with our vendors, especially with MSMEs to ensure that progress is across the value chain. Hence, the industry has a major role to play along with the government in bringing inclusive and sustainable growth back.”

He added that CII will work closely with the government to provide incentives and facilitation to companies wanting to shift their manufacturing operations out of China as part of their de-risking strategy. CII Northern Region has also recommended to all the state governments in the region to spend 10% of their GSDP as a package to give a big push for the economic revival.



