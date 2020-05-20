Infected Class-4 employees at Ludhiana civil hospital allege mistreatment

The staff members had tested positive on May 18 and 19. (Representative Image )

Two days after doctors and paramedics staged a protest over substandard masks, a video circulated by four Class-4 staff members who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) alleging mistreatment at the hospital, has caused fresh embarrassment to authorities.

In a two-minute video shot on Wednesday morning, the Class-4 contractual employees said they were being treated like untouchables.

The staff members who had tested positive on May 18 and 19 said, “Despite being paid a meagre salary (Rs 4,500 a month), we continued to serve Covid-19 patients. However, little did we know that once we become infected we will be treated like second-class citizens by the regular staff members of the hospital.”

The patients bolted the door of their room to register their protest.

SUBSTANDARD FOOD

They alleged that the food being served was substandard.

“We had to arrange milk from outside after tea was not offered to us for the entire day. But the staff refused to deliver it to us. If we are treated in such a way then one can imagine the plight of regular patients. We were not even given bed sheets,” said the protesting staff employees.

The video shows the four women weeping while narrating their ordeal.

“Neither the senior medical officer (SMO) of the hospital nor any other staff member has visited us since our diagnosis,” said the Covid-19 positive employees.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “We are a family here and irrespective of being senior or junior, everyone has the right to be treated equally. The four employees contracted the virus while serving patients and it is regrettable that they had to protest to raise the issue of unfair treatment.”

“I have directed SMO Dr Geeta Kataria to look into the matter and provide employees with all the necessary items,” said Dr Bagga.

NOT A ONE-OFF INCIDENT

This is not the first time that lack of facilities have triggered a protest at the civil hospital.

Earlier, patients in the isolation wards had protested against the hospital authorities for not providing them with bedsheets while pilgrims who had returned from Nanded had protested against the poor quality food being offered to them.