Inflated property tax bills add to Chandigarh industrialists’ woes

Counting their losses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, city’s industrialists claim they have now been hit hard by municipal corporation’s inflated property tax bills.

Businesses in the city’s twin industrial areas contend that MC has issued grossly inflated property tax bills, with some even going up to Rs 12 lakh, even as most tax payers have only received SMSes about the outstanding bill amount, and no hard copy of the bills.

“While we have been expecting some relief from the government for mitigating our suffering due to the two-month lockdown, here we were shocked to get inflated property tax bills. In addition to the annual payment, these bills also contain arrears for several past years. This is despite no dues pending for past years with MC,” said a tax payer, based in Industrial Area Phase 1, requesting anonymity.

“I received a tax bill for Rs 90,000. On an average, my tax is only Rs 10,000. The bill also mentioned outstanding amounts for past 10 years. Thankfully, I had the payment receipts for all these years and showed it to MC officials. They mercifully corrected their records,” said an industrialist, requesting anonymity.

Majority of industrial units are getting 4 to 5 times inflated property tax, which include unreasonable arrears and interests, said Naveen Manglani, president, Chambers of Chandigarh Industries, adding that worse, MC wanted tax payers to visit its office, along with records since 2004, to get the bills rectified, without looking into its own errors.

“There is a 20% hike in property tax this year, which is like rubbing salt on our wounds, when we were assured by the administration that property tax will be waived for at least the lockdown period. E-sampark as well as online payments accompany collection fees, which is also unjustified. It is the MC responsibility. No such charges are levied on payment of water and electricity bills,” said Manglani.

Stating that he is aware of the problem, which will be soon resolved, MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “We have received complaints regarding the inflated bills. We will be starting a helpline number on Wednesday. Those affected can contact MC on this number and rectify any mistake in the bills.”