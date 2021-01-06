Sections
Infrastructure upgrade at GMCH-32 for TB patients

Efforts being made to improve management of communicable diseases

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32. (HT Photo)

Private rooms will now be converted to isolation rooms as part of a drive to upgrade infrastructure for better management of communicable diseases at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32.

Isolation units with around 30 beds will be created for which the initial drawings and approvals have been granted.

“GMCH-32 offers treatment to patients suffering from diseases such as drug resistant tuberculosis. There are specified guidelines by the regulatory bodies which have been replicated here. The isolation rooms actually decrease the chances of other infections and will be good for patients and healthcare staff. So far, this is the only facility we are coming up with,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal, GMCH-32.

The hospital will also operationalise the seven-bed respiratory intensive care unit.

“We are expected to start the DM courses in a few specialties for which better infrastructure is required. Thus more ICUs have to be created. This will also help in patient care,” Kaur added.

