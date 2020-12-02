Sections
Home / Chandigarh / OP Chautala admitted to hospital in Gurugram

OP Chautala admitted to hospital in Gurugram

INLD chief OP Chautala admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

INLD party Chief OP Chautala at a worker address meeting in Ambala on Monday. (HT Archive)

Former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo OP Chautala was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday after he complained of cough and cold.

“He had attended late night functions during his grandsons—Karan and Arjun Chautala’s— marriage. Chautala is facing no other health issue and stated to be fine. He is under observation,” INLD media in-charge Rakesh Sihag said.

