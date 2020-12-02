OP Chautala admitted to hospital in Gurugram

Former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo OP Chautala was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday after he complained of cough and cold.

“He had attended late night functions during his grandsons—Karan and Arjun Chautala’s— marriage. Chautala is facing no other health issue and stated to be fine. He is under observation,” INLD media in-charge Rakesh Sihag said.