Sections
Home / Chandigarh / INLD holds protest against delay in payment to farmers in Haryana

INLD holds protest against delay in payment to farmers in Haryana

Chautala alleged that the BJP- JJP government’s claim of providing payment to farmers within 72 hours of procurement had fallen flat

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

The Indian National Lok Dal party (INLD), led by Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, staged a dharna outside Sirsa deputy commissioner’s office against delay in payment to wheat and mustard growers on Tuesday.

Addressing the protesters, Chautala alleged that the BJP- JJP government’s claim of providing payment to farmers within 72 hours of procurement had fallen flat.

“The government is yet to give payment of ₹700 crore out of the total payment of Rs 3,600 crore to the mustard growers. The wheat farmers have only been paid ₹1,600 crore out of the total payment for wheat procurement amounting to ₹16,000 crore. Around 60% of farmers who sold their wheat crop in the mandis have been waiting for their payment for the last 25 days”, the MLA added.

He also alleged that the government had procured only 75 lakh metric tonnes of wheat as against last year’s 95 lakh metric tonnes.



“The contractors are charging ₹5 per bag from the commission agents for lifting the procured wheat and mustard which is a scam worth ₹800 crore. Farmers are being forced to sell their produce at a deduction of two to three kilograms per quintal in the name of moisture content. If the government will not make payment to them in the next seven days, we will hold a dharna again to voice their concern,” Abhay added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

150 Covid patients shifted from BKC
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Delhi govt decision on sealing of borders holds weight:Khattar
Jun 02, 2020 23:47 IST
Greece suspends Qatar flights till mid-June after 12 test positive for coronavirus
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
Ludhiana MC panel to reimpose 2014 CLU, EDC rates
Jun 02, 2020 23:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.