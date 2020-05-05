Sections
Inmate held for murder bid on Kharar rehab centre owner

Stolen Lancer car recovered, hunt on for five other centre inmates involved in the attack

Updated: May 05, 2020 22:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The accused in police custody on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

A day after six inmates of a drug rehabilitation centre in Radiala village of Kharar were booked for thrashing and kidnapping the centre owner and fleeing with ₹1.6 lakh cash, gold jewellery, three cellphones, a Bolero SUV and a Lancer car, police arrested one of the accused on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered the Lancer from the accused, Suman Sharma, hailing from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, who was booked along with five other inmates for attacking the complainant, Vikramjit Singh.

Suman had been undergoing treatment at the centre for the last three months and was staying with his mother in Kharar. She is presently stuck in Himachal Pradesh owing to the lockdown.

The police are raiding to arrest other accused identified as Gurjit Singh, Jaswant Singh, Kulwant Singh and Raj Kumar, and Mohit Pandey, who was working at the centre post recovery from addiction.



‘WERE FED UP’

“Hum pareshan the (We were fed up)”, is what Suman, who was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, told the police. He said the centre was overcrowded and they were beaten up regularly.

As per Vikramjit, who lived on the centre premises, said the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, bundled him in his vehicle and drove for about 60km to Bellolpur village in Chamkaur Sahib, where they tied him to a tree in a jungle and thrashed him before fleeing with his valuables. He had managed to free himself and contacted the police and reached Kharar civil hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly to prosecute common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kharar (Sadar) police station.

