Home / Chandigarh / Inmates of Chandigarh’s Burail jail granted temporary release get extension

As per data of the district legal services authority (DLSA), 40% of total prisoners were let out on parole

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A high power committee on Monday decided to grant two to eight weeks extension to prisoners of Burail jail, who have been temporarily released, as a measure to decongest the jail amid surging cases of Covid-19.

The decision was taken in a meeting attended by Arun Kumar Gupta, principal home secretary, Ombir Singh, inspector general (prisons); Mahavir Singh, member secretary, state legal services authority (SLSA) and Ashok Mann, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, DLSA.

For under-trial and convicted prisoners, it was decided to extend their interim bail and parole periods respectively, depending on their date of return.



Those scheduled to return between 20 to 27 June were granted eight weeks extension whereas those scheduled to return between 1 to 15 August have been granted two-week extension.

Burail jail, which has a capacity of 1,120, has 1,007 inmates. Of these, 420 are convicts, 583 under-trials and four minors. Of these, 397 were granted temporary release.

Out of 220 eligible under-trials, 188 were released; whereas, out of 356 convicted prisoners eligible for parole, 209 were released.

The parole was facilitated following the Supreme Court’s directions in March.

