Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Installation of solar panels begins at Ludhiana govt college

Installation of solar panels begins at Ludhiana govt college

Sandhu said these solar panels have a lifespan of 25 years and the installation cost would be recovered in 5 years.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The installation of a 128 KW solar net metering system started at Government College for Girls on Saturday.

Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had earlier announced that solar panels would be installed in 25 government schools and two government colleges under the Ludhiana Smart City project.

Accompanied by MC councilor Mamta Ashu, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu visited GCG and inspected the start of work.

He said the work will be completed shortly and has already been completed at government schools in Barewal, Haibowal, Jawahar Nagar and PAU.



He said that these solar panels would have a lifespan of 25 years and the installation cost would be recovered in 5 years.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pune sees more discharges than fresh positive cases in 24 hours
Aug 08, 2020 23:19 IST
With Roy Naik’s induction in BJP; Goa’s infamous police drug-peddler nexus comes full circle
Aug 08, 2020 23:18 IST
Installation of solar panels begins at Ludhiana govt college
Aug 08, 2020 23:17 IST
30-year-old booked for sodomising minor
Aug 08, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.