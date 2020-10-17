Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Insurance agent booked for duping customers in Chandigarh

Insurance agent booked for duping customers in Chandigarh

Police said 11 people had been cheated of around ₹1.7 lakh by the accused woman.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

An insurance executive working at Modern Automobiles in Industrial Area Phase 1 has been booked for cheating at least 11 customers on their policy renewal payments.

As per the police, the manager of Modern Automobiles said the accused, Kiran Choudhary of Shiva Enclave in Zirakpur, was working with the firm as an insurance executive. She had been collecting money from customers for car insurance renewals, but the money was not deposited with the organisation. A complaint in this regard was made in June, and as per the manager, 11 people had been cheated of around ₹1.7 lakh.

Police said the complaint had been made at the SSP window in June 2020, the case was registered on October 16 after verification. Kiran, who is yet to be arrested, has been booked under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

New coronavirus restrictions in Europe; Merkel warns of hard days
Oct 17, 2020 21:24 IST
Rahul to join electioneering from Oct 23, may share dais with Tejashwi
Oct 17, 2020 22:04 IST
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Dhawan’s maiden ton guides DC to 5-wicket win
Oct 17, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:58 IST

latest news

‘Not an accident’: Odisha couple charred to death by nephews, nieces
Oct 17, 2020 23:40 IST
French authorities confirm 9 people detained in probe into killing of teacher
Oct 17, 2020 23:37 IST
Delhi riots: ED files chargesheet against Tahir Hussain in money laundering case
Oct 17, 2020 23:32 IST
Cut-offs drop marginally in DU’s 2nd list; some seats available in popular courses
Oct 17, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.