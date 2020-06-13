Sections
Home / Chandigarh / International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: NCB Chandigarh to organise online competitions

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: NCB Chandigarh to organise online competitions

Aspirants can download details from NCB Chandigarh’s Facebook page: NCB Chandigarh, and Twitter handle @ncbchandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 03:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in collaboration with State Legal Services Authority is organising online competitions to celebrate International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking under the theme “Say no to drugs, yes to life”.

NCB, the nodal drug law enforcement and intelligence agency of India, celebrates the day on June 26 every year, with a fortnightly programme to highlight the steps taken by the government against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The Chandigarh unit has jurisdiction in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana (except NCR) and targets parents, teachers, policy makers, health workers and prevention workers and highlights how to recognise risky behaviour and prevent drug use.

This year, online competitions on subjects including song composition and music video recording, painting and anti-drug slogan writing contests are being organised.



Aspirants can download details from NCB Chandigarh’s Facebook page: NCB Chandigarh, and Twitter handle @ncbchandigarh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic to vary in sectors
Jun 13, 2020 04:47 IST
Donald Trump supporters told to sign Covid-19 waivers
Jun 13, 2020 04:09 IST
Covid-19 roils Latin America as the region faces recession
Jun 13, 2020 04:02 IST
Gujarat Covid-19 count up 495; tally over 22,000
Jun 13, 2020 03:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.