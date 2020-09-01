Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Involve V-C for final decision on final exams: Panjab University panel

Involve V-C for final decision on final exams: Panjab University panel

A few recommendations were made by the panel that were still being considered by the administration.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Meanwhile, university officials said that they were ready to give a 5% cut in the semester fee, however, students had not accepted the same. (HT FILE)

The Panjab University (PU) panel constituted for taking a decision on conducting final-year examinations amid the pandemic has refused to take a call without the involvement of vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

“The final decision should be taken up at the highest level with the involvement of PU V-C, professor Raj Kumar, through a syndicate meeting,” a panel member, requesting anonymity, said.

A few recommendations were made by the panel that were still being considered by the administration. It was suggested that various models adopted for the conduct of examinations including the online mode should be studied before reaching the final decision.

PU OFFERS 5% FEE CUT, STUDENTS WANT MORE



University officials said that they were ready to give a 5% cut in the semester fee, however, students had not accepted the same.



“University officials have approached us with the proposal of 5% cut in fees, but we are demanding more concessions,” said Panjab University Campus Student Council president Chetan Chaudhary.

